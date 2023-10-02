Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Indoctrination Centers

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 2, 2023 5:04 pm
  • Jason Rapert laughably claims that when former President Donald Trump demanded that Georgia officials “find 11,780 votes” so he could win the state in the 2020, he was simply asking if maybe there were some absentee or mail-in ballots that might have been uncounted.
  • David Lane and his American Renewal Project will be hosting “a Candidate Training School aimed at preparing current pastors and ministry leaders (and the next, generation of Christian citizens) to run for public office.”
  • North Dakota state Rep. Brandon Prichard declares that “every conservative state should put into code that Jesus Christ is King and dedicate their state to Him”: “Force RINOs to say no to Jesus and then brutalize them in elections.”
  • It appears as if a bunch of right-wing conspiracy theorists are set to release some sort of QAnon version of “We Are The World.”
  • Finally, Liz Wheeler admits that all the right-wing outrage over public schools being “indoctrination centers” is fake and that conservatives are really just mad that students are not being indoctrinated with their preferred political and social agenda.

