Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Implicit Racism

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 25, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Eric Metaxas, an obsequious Trump supporter, claims to be outraged by politicians who lie: “When they lie and they lie brazenly, they’re showing their contempt for the American people. That is what’s happening. We’ve never seen this in our lifetime.”
  • Apparently, babies will be dancing if Janet Porter is elected to Congress.
  • Patrick Howley calls Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw a “race traitor” for a tweet saying that “the most qualified candidates for many roles happened to be black men & women.”
  • Lance Wallnau lashes out at the “must be gay activists” who have criticized Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill: “That’s a bad as the Taliban. You got the Trans Taliban.”
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes is excited because the GOP’s opposition to Ketanji Brown Jackson shows that “the conservative movement is slowly coming back around to its implicit racism of the old days.”

Tags: Eric Metaxas Janet Porter Lance Wallnau Nick Fuentes Patrick Howley Ketanji Brown Jackson Leftovers

You Might Also Like