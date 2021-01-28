Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Impeach Michelle Obama

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 28, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Jack Cashill calls on Congress to impeach former first lady Michelle Obama for her “incitement to violence” stemming from the time she went to Target incognito.
  • Brenden Dilley was not in Washington, D.C., during the MAGA insurrection on Jan. 6, but he did spend several hours livestreaming footage from the event, cheering it on, and corresponding with and interviewing people who were on the ground during the raid on the Capitol. Yesterday, he received a visit from the FBI because of it.
  • Bill Donohue claims that Democrats are really the ones responsible for the Capitol insurrection: “The decision by Democrats in urban areas to allow their cities to be destroyed by Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters must be investigated. City mayors, city councils and city prosecutors—along with their counterparts at the state level—must be held accountable for their role in fanning the flames. They set the stage for January 6.”
  • Scott Lively doubles down on his assertion that Donald Trump’s supposed embrace of LGBTQ rights caused God to remove him from the White House, directly blaming Ivanka Trump for her father’s tolerance of “homosexual perversion.”
  • Finally, Eric Metaxas says that if you want to know what things were like in Nazi Germany in the 1930s, you only have to look at what is happening to MyPillow’s Mike Lindell today, who has been banned from Twitter and whose products several stores have stopped carrying because of his obsession with spreading baseless right-wing conspiracy theories about the election.

