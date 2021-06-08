Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Homosexual Chicken Sandwiches

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 8, 2021 5:30 pm
  • E.W. Jackson says that hates crimes laws are designed to allow gay people “to try to seduce people without [straight people] being able to retaliate.”
  • “You are who you surround yourself with,” declared right-wing pastor Jackson Lahmeyer while proudly posting a photo of himself to Facebook with Michael Flynn and Mike Lindell as evidence of his qualifications to be a U.S. senator.
  • Dave Hayes (aka “The Praying Medic”) tells his fellow MAGA conspiracy theorists not to get “triggered” by former President Donald Trump’s support for the COVID-19 vaccine because he doesn’t mean it and it’s all for “optics”: “Use a little critical thinking.”
  • Eugene Delgaudio accuses Burger King of selling “homosexual chicken sandwiches” after the restaurant chain announced that it will be donating a portion of its sales to the Human Rights Campaign.
  • Finally, Tony Spell declares that “the world needs to see some manly preachers” like him because “there’s enough fag, queer, skinny-jeaned, homo-effeminate, sissy preachers out there.”

