Right Wing Bonus Tracks: God’s Assigned Seat

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 18, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Bianca Gracia declares that God told her that the other Republicans in the primary race for a seat in the Texas state Senate “will have to get out of the way” because God has assigned that seat to her.
  • In an email to supporters, John Guandolo reports that his Understanding The Threat organization “learned this week that a U.S. Congressman on the Homeland Security Committee was briefed using the UTT article on the jihadi attack in Colleyville, Texas, and remarked, ‘I have never heard this information in all of my classified briefings from DHS, FBI, etc.’ This has opened doors for UTT to conduct more effective briefings with interested leaders.”
  • Josh Bernstein claims that “nose rape” PCR COVID-19 tests are being used to secretly deliver vaccines to those who refuse to take them.
  • Rachel Hamm is excited to be joining “prophet” Johnny Enlow for an event focused on “how to Restore: Government / Economy to Heaven’s standards.”
  • Finally, David Barton continues to intentionally misrepresent a sermon from 19th century evangelist Charles Finney, claiming that it says the exact opposite of what it actually says.

Tags: Bianca Gracia David Barton John Guandolo Johnny Enlow Josh Bernstein Rachel Hamm Leftovers Understanding The Threat

