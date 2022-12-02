Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Very Immature

- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who spoke at white nationalist Nick Fuentes’ AFPAC conference earlier this year, is now ripping Fuentes as a racist and “very immature young man saying hateful things about people”: “He knows nothing. What has he ever done in his life?”
- In response, Fuentes alleges that Greene was texting with her former intern Milo Yiannopoulos just last week in an effort to arrange a meeting with Kanye West so she could “appear cool and get attention,” adding: “She wants to be the face of Christian nationalism? She’s divorced, and she’s actively an adulterer.”
- Andrew Torba praises Kanye West for his antisemitic meltdown on “The Alex Jones Show” yesterday: “Ye is a master marketer. He knows what he is doing. He is getting all eyes on him so he can point all eyes to Christ and to the Truth.”
- Dalton Clodfelter used his program and Twitter account to declare that the Holocaust “is definitely over blown.” His tweet was removed by Twitter, and he was hit with a seven-day suspension. Of course, he still has a nightly show on The Stew Peters Network.
- Finally, why does Laura Loomer, who is Jewish, willingly associate herself with the antisemites in the America First movement? Because she largely agrees with them: “A lot of these left-wing Jews, they give people a reason to have the [antisemitic] viewpoints that they do.”