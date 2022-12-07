Right Wing Bonus Tracks: For This Moment

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | December 7, 2022 5:20 pm
  • Jenna Ellis interviewed unhinged right-wing conspiracy theorist Stew Peters on the Tuesday edition of “The Jenna Ellis Show.”
  • Speaking of Peters, he had a message for those disappointed by the results of the run-off election in Georgia: “Pay NO ATTENTION to the GA rigged runoff ‘election’, where the black satanic ‘preacher’ has been re-selected. None of it will matter soon. The American Christians WILL take this country back, and these evil, demonic servants of satan will be judged.”
  • QAnon conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin spoke at an event at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night and was followed by former President Donald Trump, who made a surprise appearance.
  • Jackson Lahmeyer has launchedPastors For Trump” in an effort to “continue to build the relationship between Christian leaders and President Trump during his bid for the Presidency.”
  • Diamond & Silk think there’s something suspicious about Kanye West’s recent antisemitic rants: “Is somebody being paid here to push an agenda to make conservatives look a certain way?”
  • Finally, Kari Lake refuses to accept that she lost the race for governor in Arizona because she knows that God put her here for just this fight: “God put us here, in overtime, for this battle, for this moment.”

Tags: Diamond & Silk Jackson Lahmeyer Jenna Ellis Kari Lake Liz Crokin Stew Peters Leftovers America’s Future Pastors For Trump

