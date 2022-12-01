‘I Love Nazis’: Kanye West Repeatedly Praises Nazis and ‘Especially Hitler’ in Wild Interview With Alex Jones

Kanye West, the rap mogul who now goes by the name Ye, recently teamed up with Nick Fuentes, the racist, misogynistic, America-hating, Christian fascist leader of the white nationalist America First movement. Brought together by their mutual virulent antisemitism, the two recently had dinner with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, and Fuentes is reportedly playing a key role in planning West’s presidential campaign.

Today, West and Fuentes joined far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones live in studio, where West, shielded behind a face mask, spent hours delivering bizarre rants, attacking Jews, and repeatedly praising Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. Jones, West, and Fuentes were joined later in the program by far-right activists Laura Loomer and Ali Alexander.

West kicked things off by boldly declaring that he sees good things in every person, “especially Hitler.”

Kanye West on Alex Jones: “I see good things about Hitler …. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.” pic.twitter.com/vegESNsrT4 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 1, 2022

Jones, who grew increasingly uncomfortable with West’s praise for Hitler and the Nazis as the show went on, repeatedly tried to downplay West’s comments. But at every turn, West doubled down, openly insisting that people need to stop criticizing the Nazis all the time.

Alex Jones: The Nazis were thugs.

Kanye West: “But they did good things too. We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time.” pic.twitter.com/hCdZIYoGqr — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 1, 2022

“I love Nazis,” West stated at one point, prompting Jones to respond, “well, I disagree with that.”

Kanye West: “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.” pic.twitter.com/xZxsQ4GkUa — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 1, 2022

In a final, desperate effort to help West extricate himself from the potentially career-ending debacle the interview had become, Jones tried to get West to admit that he did not, in fact, love Hitler. But West was having none of it: “There a lot of things that I loooooooove about Hitler. A lahhhhhhhht of things.”

Alex Jones desperately tries to get Kanye West to clarify that he doesn’t actually love Hitler … but nope. Ye: “There’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler. A lot of things.” pic.twitter.com/QI87RNcx8A — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 1, 2022

We need your help. Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution—or a small monthly donation—will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.