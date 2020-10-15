Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Don’t Believe David Barton

- Scott Lively explains why the media is evil: “These six things the Lord hates, yes, seven are an abomination to Him: A proud look, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that are swift in running to evil, a false witness who speaks lies, and one who sows discord among brethren’ (Proverbs 6:16-19). Organs like CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and the Washington Post best represent the state of the media today, and clearly they qualify as abominations in the eyes of God on most if not all counts.” Interestingly, those same six things pretty well describe President Donald Trump, whom Lively loves.
- Seven Mountains Dominionism has so penetrated the conservative evangelical movement that activists like Kirk Cameron are now using it as standard language, possibly without even realizing its origins.
- Perry Stone claims to have “inside sources” who are telling him that Joe Biden “will have to step down within the first year or be removed (because of health reasons), putting [Kamala] Harris in as President. If this occurs, it could fulfill the 1933 prophecy I have told you about for many years.”
- Andrew Wommack says that George Soros is paying Black men $50 an hour to riot and is also covering all of their legal fees.
- The Family Research Council prays for the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett: “May truth and righteousness prevail in these proceedings. May Amy Coney Barrett be easily confirmed by the Senate prior to the election.”
- Finally, David Barton declares that any book about the Founding Fathers that was written after 1980 is not to be trusted. Well, that would explain why his publisher yanked his book about Thomas Jefferson off the market in 2012.