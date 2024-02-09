Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Decree And Declare

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 9, 2024 4:42 pm
  • North Carolina’s Christian nationalist Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson participated in Charlie Kirk’s “Freedom Night In America” event held Thursday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.
  • Oklahoma’s Christian nationalist state Sen. Dusty Deevers proclaims that “because the chief end of man is to glorify God and enjoy Him forever, the chief end of civil government is to honor and uphold the purpose of man by protecting the innocent, punishing the evildoer, and promoting that which is good.”
  • Michigan’s Christian nationalist state Rep. Josh Schriver defends his promotion of the racist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory.
  • Christian nationalist Mark Gonzales falsely claims that it was pastors in the “Black Robe Regiment,” not the military, that won the American Revolution: “It wasn’t the American army, it was the church that did that.” None of that is true.
  • Finally, hundreds of Christian nationalists gathered for a “FlashPoint” event in Colorado on Thursday where they collectively decreed and declared that the U.S. government will honor God, pass only laws that are righteous, and issue only rulings that are biblical: “The blood of Jesus protects and covers our nation.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Dusty Deevers Josh Schriver Mark Gonzales Mark Robinson Christian Nationalism Leftovers FlashPoint

You Might Also Like