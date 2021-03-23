Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Compromised

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 23, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Greg Locke attacks Franklin Graham for urging Christians to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Jack Hibbs warns that the steps taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus are part of a plan to condition Christians to accept the Mark of the Beast.
  • Lara Trump says that her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, is working to build a new social media platform where conservatives will be free to say whatever they want and won’t “feel like the fact checkers are going to be all over them.”
  • Manuel Johnson declares that Trump will be restored to the White House and when he comes back, he’ll be completely transformed because “the Lord is doing something internally in Trump.”
  • Finally, Mike Lindell claims that it was part of God’s plan to have the Supreme Court reject his earlier election fraud lawsuits because he says the new documentary and lawsuit he is readying will contain so much irrefutable proof of foreign interference that everyone will know SCOTUS is “compromised” if they reject this lawsuit.

