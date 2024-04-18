Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Civilizational Suicide

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 18, 2024 5:03 pm
  • The Center for Renewing America, a Christian nationalist organization, released a document asserting that the “Great Replacement” is real and not just a white nationalist conspiracy theory.
  • If you start seeing a bunch of right-wingers claiming that “furries” are being allowed to bite, scratch and attack students at a Utah school, you can thank Libs of TikTok for making the false story go viral.
  • North Dakota state Rep. Nico Rios doesn’t hold back regarding his views on undocumented immigrants: “They came here uninvited to get welfare and vote for communist Democrats to get even more welfare even faster. Physical removal is the only rational response. Anything else is civilizational suicide. They need to GTFO.”
  • Ben Zeisloft declares that “the ethics of the Bible should impact every level and facet of our government.”
  • Finally, angry that his false claims about Jesus were widely debunked on Twitter, Stew Peters complains that gays and atheists shouldn’t be allowed to correct his posts about Christianity.
