Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘Charlie Kirk Has Become A White Nationalist’

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 8, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Outraged that a new Netflix series accurately portrays Alexander the Great’s sexuality, Stew Peters and Isabella Moody blame the Jews.
  • The “Dilley Meme Team” continues to produce absolutely vile content in support of the Trump campaign.
  • When white nationalist Nick Fuentes approvingly notes that Charlie Kirk “has become a white supremacist,” who are we to disagree? “Charlie Kirk has become a white nationalist, hard core.”
  • Speaking of Fuentes, he appears to have created a new account to circumvent his repeated bans from Twitter.
  • Finally, far-right pastor Jack Hibbs produced a video telling Christians they should care about the “invasion” of “bad guys” coming across the southern border by asking, “When they’re across the street, looking at your house with an AK-47 or sword in hand and there’s 7 of them, what are you gonna do?”
Tags: Brenden Dilley Charlie Kirk Isabella Riley Moody Jack Hibbs Nick Fuentes Stew Peters Leftovers

