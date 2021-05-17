Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Cancel Culture Children

- Penny Nance, in a tweet, shares a miniature bus emblazoned with Amy Coney Barrett’s face in what we can only assume is a strange show of support for the justice’s anti-choice beliefs ahead of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
- Prager U enjoys a namecheck by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who retweeted a Prager video in which Israel’s defense forces are declared to have “essential morality and decency”— which Netanyahu took as “the world’s most moral army”—in part because it claims Western values.
- Zuhdi Jasser tells Candace Owens that Islamophobia “is a term that the Islamists concocted to prevent criticism of Islam. … And yet they suffer from, what I think the Islamists do, which is Israeli-phobia.”
- Mike Cernovich may have thought QAnon was one step too far, but by his account, his outlandish conspiracy theories about Chrissy Teigen are “at least highly plausible.”
- Buzz Patterson has a question for Uber and Lyft: “If Uber and Lyft can donate rides to get your vaccinations, why can’t they do that on Election Day so we can get rid of mail in ballots?”
- Concerned Women for America is very concerned about critical race theory and appears to be unclear about what the term actually means: “Let us fight racism and injustice wherever we find it. And in that spirit, we must resist this new racist CRT ideology.”
- Finally, we are worried that Dave Rubin may have had his feelings hurt by our reporting of his social media platform Locals, judging by his use of turd emojis and declaration that we are “cancel culture children.”