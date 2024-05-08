Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Call It Christian Nationalism

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 8, 2024 5:30 pm
  • FreedomWorks, a right-wing organization that rose to prominence on the Tea Party movement during the Obama era, is closing because former President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement has taken over the entire conservative movement.
  • Joeylynn Mesaros is being sued for her role in a “Trump Train” that dangerously harassed a Biden campaign bus in Texas during the 2020 election, but WallBuilders claims that she is being harassed just for exercising her First Amendment rights.
  • MAGA pastor Mark Burns, who is running for Congress in South Carolina, vows that if he’s elected, he will use “the word of God to push back any laws that are contrary to his word”: “I don’t care if they call it Christian nationalism.” Burns made these comments while appearing on “The Stew Peters Show.” Peters is a virulent antisemite who has called Adolf Hitler “a hero.”
  • Joseph Farah says that Trump is the only one who can save America: “The Democratic Party is now the existential threat we face. It truly encompasses all our worst enemies and diabolical foes.”
  • Finally, Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon declares that Americans are “degenerates” and therefore the Constitution doesn’t work anymore. As such, this nation needs a Caesar-like dictator who “Constitution be dammed, just rules with an iron fist.” Webbon’s call for fascism is being cheered on by other Christian nationalists like Andrew Torba and Ben Zeisloft.
Tags: Andrew Torba Ben Zeisloft Joel Webbon Joseph Farah Mark Burns Stew Peters Leftovers FreedomWorks Wallbuilders

