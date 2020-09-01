Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Beware of Educated Women

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 1, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Scott Lively says that “white liberals are really the most racist people in the country.”
  • Radical right-wing pastor Greg Locke, who recently had a complete meltdown after being told he had to wear a mask at a Dunkin Donuts, was among the guests at the White House last week for President Donald Trump’s speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention.
  • If you are a Trump-loving conspiracy theorist, it’s probably only a matter of time before you wind up as a guest on Ann Vandersteel’s show.
  • Frank Gaffney and Robert Spencer think there’s a connection between civil unrest in American cities and the “Muslim Brotherhood.”
  • Ben Shapiro defends the far-right protest group Patriot Prayer and denies that white nationalists and neo-Nazis frequently attend the groups’ events to engage in street brawling: “Patriot Prayer is not a white nationalist group.”
  • A viral tweet from failed congressional candidate Chuck Callesto claims that Sen. Rand Paul has called to subpoena “plane records, hotel records, all travel records & all funding” from antifa. That’s not quite true.
  • Finally, Jesse Lee Peterson tells men not to marry educated women because they don’t want to cook, clean, or stay home to take care of the kids. Worst of all, men even have to care about their feelings during sex.

