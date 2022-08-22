Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Arm the Children

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 22, 2022 5:11 pm
  • Channeling religious-right pseudo-historian David Barton, Glenn Beck claims that the Constitution “doesn’t cite specific Bible verses” because “it didn’t need to”: “Americans of that era knew the Bible well [enough] to understand all of the references.” His “evidence” is not convincing.
  • In 2007, gun activists called for Pennsylvania state Rep. Angel Cruz to be “hung from the tree of liberty” for introducing a bill requiring gun owners to register their weapons and pay a $10 fee. Teddy Daniels, a MAGA candidate who recently ran for lieutenant governor in the state, sees nothing wrong with that: “When you go against the Constitution of the United States, yes, there should be consequences.”
  • Shane Vaughn claims that former President Donald Trump has not announced that he is running for president again because if Democrats maintain control of the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterms, “he would be impeached the first day after his inauguration.”
  • Elijah Schaffer declares that he defends minorities and fights for the marginalized, adding that “right now, nobody is more targeted than young, heterosexual white men.”
  • Finally, DeAnna Lorraine thinks she knows how to stop school shootings: “Arm our children.”

Tags: DeAnna Lorraine Elijah Schaffer Glenn Beck Shane Vaughn Teddy Daniels Leftovers

You Might Also Like