Right Wing Bonus Tracks: An American Job

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 23, 2024 5:00 pm
  • On his radio program today, religious-right pseudo-historian David Barton stated that fellow Christian nationalist Ryan Walters, who currently serves as Oklahoma’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction, is “now running for governor.” Does Barton know something that nobody else does?
  • John Zmirak says the purpose of the new documentary “God & Country” is to “scare Christians into abandoning public witness on moral issues, as The Birth of a Nation helped the Ku Klux Klan scare black Americans away from the polls at elections.”
  • John Amanchukwu wears it as a badge of honor when people try to stop him from ranting at school board meetings … just like when Stephen was stoned to death in Acts 7.
  • Mark Burns is still spreading the baseless conspiracy theory that Alex Soros issued a coded assassination threat against former President Donald Trump.
  • Finally, Lance Wallnau likens Trump to the biblical figure Job and lashes out at Christians who refuse to support him: “We prayed him into position and he’s the Job going through an American trial right now.”
