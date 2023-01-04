Right Wing Bonus Tracks: America’s Caesar

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 4, 2023 5:10 pm
  • Former Rep. Jody Hice has joined the Family Research Council to serve as an adviser to FRC President Tony Perkins.
  • Mario Murillo warns that the government of California is waging “war on Christian organizations, businesses, leaders, and families”: “Satan is using this onslaught to try to put crippling fear, discouragement, and confusion upon pastors and Christian leaders.”
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in for a second term on a historic Bible loaned to him by Glenn Beck.
  • Milo Yiannopoulos declares that “Ben Shapiro single-handedly turned me into an anti-semite. He is the greatest PR disaster for Jews in history.”
  • Shane Vaughn fumes at Christians who dare to support anyone other than former President Donald Trump: “You must never give up the faith! … Shame on you!”
  • Ali Alexander asserts that “working 3 months with me is more valuable than your college degree.”
  • Finally, Luke Hogan, vice chairman of “Students For Ye,” explains why people should support Kanye West for president: “He is the next Napoleon. He is America’s Caesar.”

Tags: Ali Alexander Ben Shapiro Glenn Beck Jody Hice Kanye West Luke Hogan Mario Murillo Milo Yiannopoulos Ron DeSantis Shane Vaughn Leftovers Family Research Council

You Might Also Like