Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Secular Saint

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 25, 2023 5:00 pm
  • In the wake of former President Donald Trump’s arrest, MAGA cultist Mark Burns likens Trump to Martin Luther King Jr.: “Trump is in good company persecuted for standing up for the people. Arrested a total of 29 times by democratic district attorneys, crooked judges, and law enforcement.”
  • Milo Yiannopoulos declares that Trump is “a secular saint” and America’s only “universally relatable civil rights hero.”
  • Following Trump’s arrest, Nick Fuentes pledged his allegiance: “Forget the Constitution, I swear allegiance to Donald Trump … Long live the rightful king of America.”
  • James Lasher of Charisma media is outraged that MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and Eugene Robinson dared to mock Christians who support Trump.
  • GOP Rep. Doug LaMalfa is the latest elected official to associate himself with Christian nationalist worship leader Sean Feucht.
  • Finally, Ali Alexander asserts that “every white person should get married (you don’t need to wait for warm feelies) and have 7 kids. Be the generation that retakes America.”

