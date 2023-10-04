Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Nation of Collaborators

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 4, 2023 5:00 pm
  • Shane Vaughn assures his audience that “nothing will ever stick to Donald Trump” because Trump is “God’s anointed servant.”
  • Kari Lake has formally filed to run for the U.S. Senate in Arizona.
  • Charlie Kirk claims that “95% of pastors or churches did not mention the repeal of Roe v Wade at all.” What does that even mean and how could he possibly know that?
  • Stew Peters calls the Anti-Defamation League “terrorists” who “should be classified as enemy combatants and then treated accordingly.”
  • MassResistance asserts that “it’s the leftists who are actually banning books.”
  • Finally, Lara Logan says America is “a nation of potential collaborators” who will eagerly “be raising their hands to lead the killing squads to our doors” when the government starts to murder Trump supporters.

Tags: Charlie Kirk Kari Lake Lara Logan Shane Vaughn Stew Peters Leftovers MassResistance

