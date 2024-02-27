Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Moral Duty

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 27, 2024 5:05 pm
  • Michigan state Rep. Josh Schriver is accusing Google of creating an A.I. program that is “excluding whites” and demands to know “what precautions are being put in place to … end this anti-white racism.”
  • Vincent James declares that “banning birth control should actually be one of the first things Republicans do.”
  • Sean Feucht says that “when a Christian lists preferred pronouns in their bio or name tag, they are joining Satan in deceiving a generation that the Bible declares are ‘fearfully and wonderfully made'”: “DON’T PARTNER WITH THE DEVIL.”
  • William Wolfe claims that “it’s your moral and civic duty to ‘misgender’ a man pretending to be a woman.”
  • Finally, pastor Jack Hibbs used his Sunday service to tell his congregation to “vote for Steve Garvey” in the upcoming CA primary. Then, realizing “it’s against the law for me to say that,” Hibbs stepped out from behind his pulpit to tell them “as a private citizen” to vote for Garvey.
