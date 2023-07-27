Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Lot of Witchcraft

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 27, 2023 5:02 pm
  • College Republicans United announced that Nick Fuentes has withdrawn from the organization’s convention this weekend due to “a significant security concern.”
  • Johnny Enlow asserted that “if you want to know how you would do under a communist regime or under any totalitarian government then just grade yourself on the last 3 years. If you want to know how your pastor/spiritual leader would do under a communist regime or any totalitarian government then just grade them on the last 3 years.”
  • Jim Garlow had a meeting with former President Donald Trump yesterday: “He is still my President. Some of us spent 90 minutes with him. He has not lost his passion for life and for America.
  • Over a decade ago, Steve Deace wrote a book called “We Won’t Get Fooled Again” that was all about how the base gets used, lied to, and sold out by the GOP’s power brokers. Apparently, he never learned his own lesson.
  • Finally, Republican candidate Hung Cao told Christian nationalist Sean Feucht that he’s running for the U.S. Senate in Virginia because Wiccans have taken over parts of California and now there is “a lot of witchcraft”: “We can’t let that happen in Virginia.”

Tags: Donald Trump Hung Cao Jim Garlow Johnny Enlow Nick Fuentes Sean Feucht Steve Deace Leftovers College Republicans United

