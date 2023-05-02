Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Loser, Weirdo, Incel Freak

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 2, 2023 5:00 pm
  • Jonathan Cahn claims that Tucker Carlson’s firing from Fox News “wasn’t natural” but rather due to “demonic forces”: “It was about the spirits he’s exposing coming after him.”
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to expose the “Biden crime family” and declares that “no amount of lawyers will be able to stop me from exposing the potential influence peddling, money laundering, and human trafficking done by the most corrupt family in American history at the expense of the American people.”
  • Rachel Hamm’s quest to become former President Donald Trump’s next press secretary took a step forward, she claims, after God recently arranged for her to be introduced to Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
  • Milo Yiannopoulos wants to see the Republican Party burned to the ground if it will pass anti-blasphemy laws.
  • Finally, it appears that being a full-time “internet racist livestreamer” aligned with Nick Fuentes’ white nationalist America First movement was not, in fact, the best decision that Matt Evans (aka “Beardson Beardly”) ever made.

Tags: Jonathan Cahn Marjorie Taylor Greene Matt Evans Milo Yiannopoulos Rachel Hamm Leftovers

You Might Also Like