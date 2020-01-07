Trending

Donald Trump Impeachment Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Cleansing of the Soul

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 7, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Dave Daubenmire is not a fan of the concept of freedom of religion: “Why are Christians promoting the idea of tolerance for other gods?”
  • Candace Owens claims that she successfully forced Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to unblock her on Twitter.
  • Josh Bernstein loved Ricky Gervais’ performance at the Golden Globes: “This was a cleansing of the soul. This was a healing. This was a long time, long-awaited journey of us just wanting to smack the crap out of the left.”
  • Pro-Trump cartoonist Ben Garrison, who was invited and then disinvited to the White House last year, published a cartoon about the Golden Globes that includes a Pizzagate reference.
  • Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise says that Democrats ought to be more appreciative of President Donald Trump’s decision to kill an Iranian military official.
  • Finally, Paula White proclaims that “the superior blood of Jesus” will protect Trump from the $80 million bounty that has reportedly been placed on him.

Tags: Ben Garrison Candace Owens Dave Daubenmire Josh Bernstein Paula White Steve Scalise Leftovers

You Might Also Like