Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Bunch of Pedophiles

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 28, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Doug Mainwaring complains that “something has gone terribly wrong” in the United States when NFL player Carl Nassib is celebrated for coming out as gay while Milo Yiannopoulos is mocked for becoming “ex-gay.”
  • Speaking of Milo, becoming “ex-gay” seems to have given him the confidence to be even more overtly and unapologetically racist.
  • Republican Rep. Pete Sessions appeared on “The Stew Peters Show” last Friday, despite the fact that Stew Peters is an unhinged conspiracy theorist.
  • Josh Bernstein says that Bill Gates is investing in farmland as part of a demonic plan to take away your meat, thereby keeping you weak and unable “to overcome their tyrannical governments.”
  • Finally, Greg Locke used his Sunday sermon to allege that there are child-trafficking “tunnels” under the U.S. Capitol and White House and accuse President Joe Biden, Oprah Winfrey, and Tom Hanks of being “a bunch of pedophiles.”

