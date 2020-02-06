Rep. Mike Kelly: The Democratic Party is ‘Ruining America’

Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania told Breitbart News radio listeners Wednesday that the Democratic Party revealed itself to be “the party of hate” during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday.

Trump’s allies have especially taken umbrage because of the way in which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dramatically tore in half her copy of Trump’s speech on camera after he concluded addressing Congress, a move she later defended to reporters. “I tore up a manifesto of mistruths,” Pelosi said at a press conference Thursday. Pelosi’s display dominated news coverage of the event, enraging Republicans.

Kelly joined the hosts of “Breitbart News Tonight” on the SiriusXM Patriot Channel Wednesday to discuss Trump’s State of the Union address. During the interview, Kelly asserted that the Democratic Party, which he called “this far-left socialist party,” was “ruining America and doing horrible things to our citizens.”

“Last night I think America saw on full display what party wants to get things done and what party is really the party of hate,” Kelly said. “They hate President Trump so much they’ve forgotten they’re supposed to love their country first. They just can’t do it. Their hate … overshadows their love for country.”