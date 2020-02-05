Rep. Jody Hice: Nancy Pelosi Disrespected American People When She Ripped Up SOTU Speech

Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia said that when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped in half her copy of President Donald Trump’s speech at the State of the Union address Tuesday, Pelosi “was literally ripping up the desires, the wishes, the aspirations of the American people who elected Trump.”

Hice appeared on SiriusXM Patriot’s “Breitbart News Tonight” Tuesday to discuss the State of the Union address. Host Rebecca Mansour and Hice expressed dismay at Pelosi’s actions.

“It was just so disrespectful and, I mean, the reality is the American people elected President Trump to do the things he was talking about tonight. And for her to rip that speech up is more than ripping up paper, it’s more than ripping up a speech; she was literally ripping up the desires, the wishes, the aspirations of the American people who elected Trump to do what he has been doing,” Hice said. “I just thought it was extremely disgraceful, shameful, and disrespectful.”

Hice went on to say he hoped the American people would view Pelosi’s actions and understand that Democrats “are hateful, they are ugly, they are going to do anything they can to harm this president and try to obstruct and stand in his way of accomplishing the things that he ran on.”

“That is something that cannot, in my mind, be looked at in any other way than an outright slap in the face to the president and the American people,” Hice later added.