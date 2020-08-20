Religious-Right Radio Hosts Say God Allowed Louie Gohmert to Get COVID-19 to Show the Effectiveness of Hydroxychloroquine

On Tuesday’s episode of the American Pastors Network’s “Stand In The Gap” radio program, hosts Dave Kistler and Gary Dull asserted that God allowed Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas to get COVID-19 in order to demonstrate the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment.

Gohmert tested positive for the coronavirus in July and immediately began taking hydroxychloroquine, a controversial antimalarial drug touted by President Donald Trump and others as a panacea despite insistence by medical experts that it is ineffective and possibly dangerous when used for treating COVID-19

“Why did the Lord cause, allow, or direct Louie to get it?” Dull wondered. “The Lord allowed Louie to get it maybe to show people what truth looks like and how to deal with this COVID-19. And I think that truth be told, we are seeing that in the way Louie has responded to that and how God is working in his life and what he’s saying about it to the American public.”

“I think your point Gary is one that’s well made,” Kistler replied, “Why would God allow that to happen to him? I think maybe the Lord allowed that because the Lord knew that Louie was going to respond appropriately, correctly, truthfully, courageously, and he has certainly done all of those things. I think he’s a shining example, not only of firm reliance on the God of Heaven, but also he’s a great example of common sense with respect to this drug that has been so maligned.”