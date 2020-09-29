Pat Robertson Predicts ‘The Return’ Prayer Rally Will Unleash Five Years of ‘Paradise’ in the U.S.

On Monday’s episode of “The 700 Club,” televangelist Pat Robertson predicted that Saturday’s “The Return” prayer rally in Washington, D.C., would unleash “four or five years of … paradise” in the United States.

Robertson, who delivered a video message to the prayer gathering, asserted on Monday’s show that the collective prayers unleashed on Saturday would ultimately take down dictators, outlaw abortion, dismantle Black Lives Matter, and unleash an unprecedented “period of blessing.”

“I believe that what’s happened out there on Saturday with all this prayer, I think God is going to hear it, and we’re going to see a dramatic change in our society,” Robertson said. “I think the dictators of this world will be coming down. I believe that we’re looking at four or five years of really—it’ll be like paradise because the devil is going to be bound for time.”

“The dictator of China and the dictator of Turkey and places like that, they’re going to come under the wrath of God, and God’s going to destroy the destroyers of the Earth,” he continued. “And in the next few years, instead of having something really bad coming, I think something really good is coming. I think the Supreme Court is just one evidence. We may stop this awful slaughter of abortion. We’ve had 60 million unborn babies killed in America, and there’s a real good possibility with a shift on the Supreme Court that we could overturn Roe v. Wade.”

“There’s going to be a major shift in Congress, in the Senate, in the House,” Robertson added. “It’s going to be a good thing. We’re looking at hope not, not disaster. I think disaster was on the way, coming into our society with antifa and the radical group that has got a named called Black Lives Matter and other groups like this that had communist influence. I think the Lord is going to put an end to it ,and we’re going to see a period of blessing.”