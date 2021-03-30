Nathan French Claims God Told Him Trump Is Coming Back, ‘Everything’s Gonna Change’ in April

Right-wing evangelist Nathan French appeared on the Elijah Steam’s YouTube channel Friday, where he declared that he was right when he prophesied that Donald Trump would win the 2020 election, adding that he knows that Trump will return to the White House soon because God told him that “everything’s going to change” stating in April.

“I said he was gonna win big, and he didn’t win, and the Lord says, ‘Yes, he did,'” French said, “He actually won with a landslide victory, and a lot of people don’t get that. They tried to steal the election, and it’s not gonna work. God’s about to lay it bare.”

“He’s about to lay it bare,” French continued. “I think we’re gonna find out in April. I think everything’s gonna change. I see a shift coming. People are waiting to see when is the God of justice gonna step in. You’re already seeing some of the things on the news, and I don’t want to get into too much of that because there’s certain things I can’t really say. I know that certain things are timed, but I do know that there’s a lot more to come. I’ll get more words on this. I’m excited. I’m really excited because I know not only is Trump coming back, but it’s gonna be incredible how God finishes what he began.”