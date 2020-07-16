‘God Sent Me’ Claims ​QAnon-Promoting Congressional Candidate Angela Stanton-King

“God sent me,” Angela Stanton-King, the Republican candidate in Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, claimed in a tweet Wednesday night. Stanton–King is among the congressional candidates identified by Media Matters and news outlets as having promoted QAnon-related conspiracy theories.
At the beginning of July, Stanton–King denied being a QAnon believer, telling the Associated Press that linking to a QAnon video was about “questioning the movement” and that using QAnon hashtags was an effort to extend her social media reach. But since then, she has published a number of tweets that appear to support QAnon. On July 11, she tweeted, “How many of you think this is still about Trump being a racist and not the Globbal elite pedophiles trafficking children…THE GLOVES ARE OFF!!!” On Thursday morning, she tweeted what she described as a “truth bomb”: “This isn’t about COVID 19 or BLACK LIVES MATTER. This is a major cover up for PEDOPHILIA and HUMAN TRAFFICKING.”
Stanton–King is vehemently anti-choice. Last week, she tweeted, “Calling all Christians,” adding, “Remember that scripture in Ecclesiastes, the one that says, ‘There’s a time for peace and a time for war.’ Well this is the war! Save the children and the babies in the womb.”
After authoring a series of tweets detailing her strident anti-LGBTQ views in March, Stanton–King faced a wave of criticism. Blogger Alvin McEwen called her out for sending a tweet “implying that LGBTQ people are violent pedophiles” on the day she launched her campaign. On July 9, she tweeted, “First they stole the rainbow now they wanna steal the church.”
A mask skeptic, Stanton-King has said, “No one wants us to ask questions about COVID. They just want us to be good little sheep and follow their instructions…” Last week, she tweeted, “Watch how quick COVID disappears after the Election.”
Unopposed for the Republican nomination, Stanton-King received financial support from the state and national GOP. The New York Times noted this week that the Republican National Committee gave her $2,200 and the Georgia Republican Party gave her $2,800.
Stanton-King is an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, who pardoned her earlier this year for her 2004 conviction on charges related to her role in a car theft ring. A White House statement mentioned that her pardon was supported by Alveda King, another vocal Trump supporter and Stanton-King’s godmother.
Stanton-King is extremely unlikely to end up in Congress next year; she is challenging longtime incumbent and civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis in a solidly Democratic district. On July 5, she tweeted that she would be Kanye West’s running mate in 2024.