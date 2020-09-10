George Barna Claims ‘Spiritual Deficiency’ To Blame for ‘Collapse of American Society’

Conservative Christian pollster George Barna told Family Research Council president Tony Perkins and “Washington Watch” listeners on Tuesday that “spiritual deficiency” in the United States was to blame for its “collapse.”

During a conversation about conservative evangelicals’ influence on national politics, Perkins said that he perceived that the most important thing for like-minded churches to be doing was not necessarily to be discussing political issues, but to be “developing the biblical worldview” in ​the United States.

“If we develop the biblical worldview, helping them become integrated disciples, the pieces fall in place, do they not?” Perkins asked Barna.

“Absolutely,” Barna replied. “That’s why one of the things I’m advocating is that America has a profound spiritual deficiency and that’s what’s produced the worldview crisis that’s responsible for the collapse of American society in many ways. If we clean up that worldview issue, everything else is going to fall into place. That’s really the key domino on the board. And so if we get that right, we’re going to fix a lot of things at once.”