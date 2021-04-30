E.W. Jackson Claims Liberals Would Love Nothing More Than to Kill Black Conservatives

During Tuesday’s episode of his daily “Wisdom Awakening” livestream, right-wing pastor E.W. Jackson declared that liberals want to kill Black conservatives and only refrain from doing so because they are cowards.

During the program, in which he earlier proclaimed that Democrats and liberals are “the biggest and most destructive racists in America,” Jackson said that Democrats today are no different than the Ku Klux Klan.

“If you dare jump out of the box they built for you, they’re going to lash your back,” Jackson seethed. “I said it and I mean it! It’s just a different way of doing it, but it’s the same spirit of the Democrat Party that once had the Ku Klux Klan running around lynching Black people, beating Black people, terrorizing Black people because they dared to suggest that they were going to vote Republican. What’s the difference? The difference is not in substance, the difference is only in strategy.”

“I’m convinced that they’d kill us if they could,” he continued. “Just like they did in the Antebellum South and in the Ku Klux Klan era after Reconstruction. ‘He’s out of place, kill him, get rid of him. We don’t want his voice being heard.’ … Believe me, they’d gladly kill us. They can’t do that, frankly, and it’s not because they’re not evil enough to do it, it’s because they’re too cowardly to do it.”