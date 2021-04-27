E.W. Jackson Says Marijuana Legalization Is ‘Demonic’ Effort by Democrats to Control Black People

Right-wing pastor and radio host E.W. Jackson used his “Wisdom Awakening” program Tuesday morning to rail against the legalization of marijuana in Virginia, calling it a “demonic” effort by Democrats to control Black people.

Ignoring statistics that show that Black people are far more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white people, despite the fact that usage among the two groups is the same, Jackson declared that Democrats are racists who are only in favor of legalizing marijuana because it makes it easier for them to control and manipulate Black people.

“The biggest and most destructive racists in America are not the Ku Klux Klan, it’s not the skinheads, it’s not the Proud Boys,” Jackson said. “The biggest and most destructive racist in America today are the Democrat Party and the left and all of those associated with them. They are the biggest racists on the planet today. They are the biggest racists in America, and they are the most destructive.”

“They are the most destructive force in this country doing damage to these communities [of color],” he continued. “And here’s proof positive of it. They think that somehow Black folks are the primary users of marijuana. … All of this stuff that they’re doing is demonic.”

“I don’t believe you should ever legalize any drugs because when you legalize it, what you do is you put the state’s imprimatur on it and you say, ‘It’s OK,'” Jackson added. “And it’s not OK. But I tell you who it is OK for; it’s OK for those who want to manipulate people, and use people, and keeping them high is one way to help you do that. And I think that the attitude on the left is: Black folks, these minority people, give them some marijuana, give them a welfare check, give them a house, an apartment in the projects, and just let them go out there and do their thing and round them up at election time and get them to the polls to vote for us. No problem, you got ’em. Now that is about as racist as it gets.”