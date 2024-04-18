‘Don’t Call Her No Jungle Bunny’: MAGA Pastor Shane Vaughn Reveals His Racism Once Again

Related MAGA Cultist Shane Vaughn Unleashes Racist Attack On Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Last month, MAGA cultist pastor Shane Vaughn delivered a shockingly racist rant against Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is Black, in which he repeatedly denigrated her as “Judge Jumanji Jungle Lips.”

Last week, Vaughn delivered what initially appeared to be a genuine apology, only to undercut it by revealing that he was apologizing only for engaging in personal attacks based on Jackson’s physical appearance and not for having deployed overtly and deeply racist tropes in doing so.

During his most recent broadcast in which he prayed that a juror will “mess up” the hush money prosecution against former President Donald Trump, Vaughn once again struggled to control his racist impulses while attacking MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

Vaughn was outraged by a recent segment Reid did in which she said that she believes there is something poetic and wonderful about the fact that in several of his legal cases, Trump is facing justice from Black prosecutors who represent the triumph of “the very multicultural, multiracial democracy that he’s trying to dismantle.”

Vaughn was outraged by Reid’s comment and lamented that he had to watch his mouth in responding.

“You all gotta watch this little … um,” Vaughn began. “Ooh, I gotta watch my mouth here because when I talk about; I can talk about anybody unless they Black.”

“You all gotta watch this,” Vaughn tried again. “Uh uh, don’t call her no jungle bunny. I can’t talk about them like that because I get in trouble. You can talk about anybody in the world! They can talk about me all day long … You can do anything you want to the white man. Anything you want to. But you can’t say nothing [about Black people].”