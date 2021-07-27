Dave Daubenmire Says ‘Dr. Fauci Is an Emissary of the Devil’ Sent to Destroy Christians

Radical right-wing activist Dave Daubenmire spoke at a conference in his home state of Ohio last weekend, where he shared the stage with notorious anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Sherri Tenpenny.

Upon returning to his daily “Pass The Salt Live” webcast Monday morning, Daubenmire was fired up over vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, which resulted in him having a screaming meltdown while accusing Dr. Anthony Fauci of working for Satan in an effort to destroy Christians.

Daubenmire spent a good portion of his program discussing “The Book of Giants,” an apocryphal biblical book supposedly written by prophet Enoch that purports to explain why God had to destroy the Earth with Noah’s flood. According to the Book of Giants, angels in rebellion against God had mated with human women, creating a race of giants known as the Nephilim, who were so wicked that God had no choice but to destroy the world.

Daubenmire, who is an ardent believer in the historical existence of the Nephilim, linked the current COVID-19 vaccines to the End Times by citing Jesus’ warning in Matthew 24 that “as were the days of Noah, so will be the coming of the Son of Man,” asserting that the vaccines are modern-day demonic effort to corrupt humanity’s DNA akin to the mixing of DNA prior to the flood.

“Friends, as it was in the days of Noah, so shall it be at the coming of the Son of Man,” Daubenmire bellowed. “And if Dr. Sherri Tenpenny was here, what would she tell us? That this jab is mixing and melting and working and screwing up your DNA! The same thing that was going on before the days of Noah. The exact same thing. And as it was in the days of Noah, so shall it be the coming of the Son of Man.

“Dr. Fauci is an emissary of the devil, folks,” Daubenmire screamed. “Not just the devil that you see on Halloween. Not just a guy who dresses up in a suit. He is an emissary of Beelzebub himself, sent to deceive and destroy the seed of Christ!”