Dave Daubenmire: Buttigieg Should Be Arrested for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

During a recent campaign event in Colorado, a 9-year-old boy asked Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to “help me tell the world I’m gay too,” and radical right-wing activist Dave Daubenmire is furious that Buttigieg was not arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Daubenmire, who last year served as the keynote speaker at a Harrison County, Ohio GOP fundraiser and also received VIP tickets to one of President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies in Ohio, fumed about the exchange on his “Pass The Salt Live” program this morning.

“Fifty years ago, they would have thrown Buttfudge in jail for even bringing it up and talking about it in front of a young kid,” Daubenmire bellowed. “What ever happened to shame? Why didn’t his mommy put him in a headlock and drag him off the court? Where’s his daddy?”

One of the participants in Daubenmire’s show then piped up to say that someone in the audience should have demanded that the sheriff remove Buttigieg from the stage for “violating the moral code of our lives,” while another declared that the boy who asked the question “was probably molested by either mom or dad or some relative.”

For his part, Daubenmire couldn’t believe that we live in a society where “a possible presidential candidate [is] contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”