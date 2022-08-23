Curt Landry Says $1.6 Billion Donation to Right-Wing Group Is God’s Reward for Overturning Roe v. Wade

Curt Landry is a Trump-loving right-wing pastor and purported “prophet” who regularly teaches the concept of “wealth transfer“—the theological belief that God will financially reward those who are doing his work on Earth so they will have abundant resources to fund their efforts.

On Monday, the New York Times reported that a conservative donor had given $1.6 billion to a “new political group controlled by Leonard A. Leo, an activist who has used his connections to Republican donors and politicians to help engineer the conservative dominance of the Supreme Court and to finance battles over abortion rights, voting rules and climate change policy.”

The billion-dollar donation to Leo’s dark money Marble Freedom Trust was, according to a video Landry posted on his YouTube page, God’s reward to Leo for his years of work helping the GOP, and particularly former President Donald Trump, fill the Supreme Court with right-wing judges and overturn Roe v. Wade.

“The wealth transfer has begun,” Landry cheered. “The great latter rain wealth transfer has begun. Yes, it’s started right now with $1.6 billion being transferred into a conservative community that’s going to be able to fight for constitutional rights and fight for the things that we all want and stand for.”

“I want you to know spiritually why is this happening,” Landry continued. “Why did this group get rewarded of God? The Lord rewards the righteous, but you’re gonna have to read between the lines. This is the prophetic piece right here. … This man, Leonard Leo, was the one who advised Donald J. Trump on his Supreme Court appointments. And we understand that because of the Supreme Court appointments, Roe v. Wade—the dark, murderous Baal structure of a nation who killed babies—got overturned because of this organization’s influence to President Trump to appoint the correct Supreme Court justices.”

“The fact is this organization, this nonprofit was the one that literally used its influence with Donald J. Trump as 45th president to put these Supreme Court justices in—[Brett] Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett—and it’s interesting that that’s what flipped the biggest death curse in the history of the United States of America—[it] was lifted off this nation,” Landry said. “Knowing that God is real and that he rewards the faith of those who passionately seek him, well, $1.6 billion is a pretty good reward.”

​Landry is correct that Leonard Leo, through the Federalist Society, advised Trump on his Supreme Court appointments. As a candidate in 2016, Trump released a list of potential Supreme Court nominees put together by the Federalist Society in an effort to win over the support of conservative evangelicals, who wanted to see Roe v. Wade overturned.

By arguing that the $1.6 billion donation was an example of “wealth transfer,” Landry is also urging his followers—of which he has more than 700,000—to view dark money in conservative politics as God’s will and to view such donations to right-wing pastors, like himself, as doing God’s work

