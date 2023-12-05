‘Christocrat’ Rick Scarborough Declares That ‘A Sodomite Will Always Reflect it in His Countenance’

Earlier this year, Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk was the keynote speaker at gala for the far-right group Recover America, founded by self-proclaimed “Christocrat” Rick Scarborough.

As Right Wing Watch reported at the time, Scarborough has a long history of launching virulent attacks against LGBTQ people, calling them “sodomites” and declaring that AIDS is God’s “judgment as a result of an immoral act,” while insisting in 2015 that “God would probably give us the cure for AIDS today” if the U.S. stopped supporting gay rights.

Those views were on full display Sunday, two days after World AIDS Day, when Scarborough spoke at Calvary Bible Church in Wichita, Kansas, promoting his new book, “America in the Balance: American Dream vs. Woke Nightmare.”

“When the homosexual comes out of the closet and he is bragging about his activities, demanding not only acceptance, but endorsement, that is a nation that God is taking his hand off of,” Scarborough proclaimed. “And that’s exactly who we are.”

“Here’s a principle that I want you to never forget: Sin often begins manifesting itself even by the transformation of your characteristics,” he continued. “About 80 percent of the time before a homosexual opens his mouth, you can see by the look on his face that he’s—I won’t say the word ‘gay’; it almost slipped out—a sodomite will always reflect it in his countenance. And if he doesn’t naturally, he’ll learn it by those he hangs around with.”

“We are spending billions of dollars to keep these sodomites alive, and we should out of compassion,” Scarborough added. “But it can be cured overnight by repentance, by a change of lifestyle. There will be certain death among those who’ve been practicing, but I believe God would so reveal himself that we’d find the cure and instead of just keeping them alive with drugs, they’d find a genuine cure if they hadn’t already aborted the one that had the cure.”

Kirk’s Turning Point USA and several other right-wing organizations—including Liberty Counsel, Patriot Academy, ACT for America, and Liberty Pastors—have partnered with Scarborough and his Recover America organization to launch a coalition called The Remnant Alliance that aims to create a “clear path for pastors and churches to move into active engagement with culture for the purpose of bringing God’s moral values, once again, as the foundation of America’s success, while also opposing evil in our land” heading into the 2024 elections.