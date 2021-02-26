Trending

QAnon Disinformation Capitol Insurrection Election 2020

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Freedom!

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 26, 2021 5:30 pm
  • CPAC kicked off today with a four-plus minute video full of debunked claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election, which provided a pretty good sense of what is to come from the rest of the conference this year.
  • Kimberly Guilfoyle confidently told CPAC that former President Donald Trump “from his desk at Mar-a-Lago will accomplish more for America in the next four years than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris could ever dream of.”
  • Sen. Ted Cruz got extremely worked up while finishing his speech at CPAC and then closed things out by screaming, “Freedom!”
  • Jeff Brain, the founder of the fringe social media platform CloutHub, made an active effort to recruit QAnon conspiracy theorists like Dave Hayes and Ann Vandersteel to his platform, so we’re a bit skeptical of his claim that he hired “neuroscience consultants to make sure our platform is healthy to use” because he puts user’s “mental health above profit.”
  • Finally, Shane Vaughn claims that if the Equality Act passes, it will become illegal for him to “preach against the dumbness and the dumb-foolery of transgenderism.”

Tags: Jeff Brain Kimberly Guilfoyle Shane Vaughn Ted Cruz CPAC 2021 Equality Act Leftovers CloutHub CPAC

You Might Also Like