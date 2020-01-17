Perry Stone: Mitt Romney Might Support Impeachment to Fulfill ‘The White Horse Prophecy’

Right-wing pastor Perry Stone posted a message on his Facebook page this morning suggesting that Republican Sen. Mitt Romney may vote to remove President Donald Trump from office because Romney believes doing so might result in him becoming president in accordance with Mormon prophecy.
In 1843, Joseph Smith, founder of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, supposedly delivered a message known as “The White Horse Prophecy” that declared that one day, when the U.S. Constitution was hanging by a thread, the Mormon people would rise up and save the nation.
In 2010, the LDS church issued an official statement that “the so-called ‘White Horse Prophecy’ is based on accounts that have not been substantiated by historical research and is not embraced as Church doctrine,” but Stone thinks that Romney, who is Mormon, might be attempting to fulfill the prophecy by voting to remove Trump from office in hopes of creating a constitutional crisis that would eventually lead to Romney becoming president:
There is the Mormon prophecies. Mitt is a strong Mormon and the Mormon religion has numerous prophecies that have been recorded and accepted concerning future (or end time) events, of which Mitt is familiar. The founder of the Mormon religion, Joseph Smith, gave a “White Horse prophecy,” that a Mormon would one day be President of the United States, and I personally believe this is why Mitt ran for president (too complicated to explain on Facebook), to hopefully fulfill this prophecy. These prophecies from the late 1800’s were given in alleged dreams and visions to Mormon elders, and were made public outside of the Mormon religion by John O’Sullivan, a journalist from New York, at the turn of the twentieth century.
The prophecies include future fighting between the states, in which farmers would be suffering; a battle with the people at the southern border. Government division and confusion would cause riots in the streets against the politicians in Washington, causing politicians to go into hiding for fear of their lives. There would be a Constitutional crisis, in which afterward a Mormon would step in, form a new political pro-Constitution Party and become the nations hero. If Trump is impeached, much of this could be fulfilled as his supporters would create an uprising against those who used fake documents to create a model of opportunity to undo an election! Is Mitt for impeachment, thinking HE is the man who will raise up after a huge crisis?
I am only asking – not predicting.