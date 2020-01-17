Perry Stone: Mitt Romney Might Support Impeachment to Fulfill ‘The White Horse Prophecy’

Right-wing pastor Perry Stone posted a message on his Facebook page this morning suggesting that Republican Sen. Mitt Romney may vote to remove President Donald Trump from office because Romney believes doing so might result in him becoming president in accordance with Mormon prophecy.

In 1843, Joseph Smith, founder of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, supposedly delivered a message known as “The White Horse Prophecy” that declared that one day, when the U.S. Constitution was hanging by a thread, the Mormon people would rise up and save the nation.

In 2010, the LDS church issued an official statement that “the so-called ‘White Horse Prophecy’ is based on accounts that have not been substantiated by historical research and is not embraced as Church doctrine,” but Stone thinks that Romney, who is Mormon, might be attempting to fulfill the prophecy by voting to remove Trump from office in hopes of creating a constitutional crisis that would eventually lead to Romney becoming president: