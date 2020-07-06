Brenden Dilley Says Melania Trump Was ‘Sending a Message to the Deep State’ With Her Dress

First Lady Melania Trump appeared at the Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore last week wearing a white dress featuring bold black drawings of human figures. Naturally, right-wing conspiracy theorists like Liz Crokin immediately began spreading baseless claims that the images on her dress were “inspired by drawings from victims of sexual abuse and/or Satanic Ritualistic Abuse.”

In fact, the first lady was wearing a dress from Alexander McQueen’s spring collection called “Dancing Girls” featuring images drawn by design students attending Central Saint Martins in London. This information was readily available to anyone willing to do a minute of basic research, but why do any research when you can just rely on misinformation gleaned from social media to spread conspiracy theories?

Such seems to have been the thought of MAGA life coach and right-wing broadcaster Brenden Dilley, who has proudly bragged that he doesn’t “give a fuck about being factual,” reported on his livestream today that it was no coincidence that Melania Trump wore that dress just days after Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested and charged with sex trafficking.

Relying on a post from the right-wing Instagram account Uncle Sam’s Misguided Children, Dilley praised the first lady for being so “fucking ballsy and courageous” as to wear the dress to the Independence Day celebration.

“It is a dress designed by Alexander McQueen using sketches drawn by victims of child sexual abuse to describe their feelings,” Dilley said. “The first lady is incredible. That is ballsy, OK? Melania Trump, I always highlight the fact that she’s graceful, and brilliant, and kind, and elegant, but one thing that I probably need to highlight more frequently—and I’ve done it a couple of times, but not recently—is how fucking ballsy and courageous that woman is.”

“She is sending a message to the deep state,” he continued. “I refuse to believe that Melania Trump just happened to wear that dress two, three days after Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested, and it’s been now reported that she is participating and giving up names and information of all the people involved with the pedophile sex trafficking, and Melania wears that dress? I do not think that’s an accident or a coincidence.”