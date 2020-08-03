Alex Jones Tells His Listeners to Get Ready to Die in Fight Against New World Order

Right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones said last ​Wednesday that his years-old warnings about a ​globalist “New World Order​” takeover of ​the United States were coming true, so his listeners should try to overcome their fear of death and be ready to “kill as many of them as quickly as possible”—in a “defensive” way, he ​added.

Issuing his latest conspiracy theory from behind an Infowars news desk display​ing military style rifles​, Jones told listeners of “The Alex Jones Show” that his outlet had “confirmed” that “Maoists” in major cities have “explosives and weapons and trucks loaded with ammonium nitrate and just chlorine gas—everything” and are preparing to murder government officials and right-wing talk show hosts. Jones cautioned listeners to avoid “jumping first” at the supposed threat but said they should be ready to start killing people.

“I want to avoid confrontation. I don’t need to put that on my belt that—I mean, I don’t even want to kill these globalists,” Jones said. “But if they want to kill us, the best thing to do in a defensive way is kill as many of them as quickly as possible. Again, the media will misquote that. I don’t want to offensively kill anybody. But I’m not going to take this, OK?”

Jones recommended that people start taking down names and making a list “like Santa Claus” and to “just think about the future.”

“If they take down your country, if they destroy your bank account, they murder a bunch of patriot leaders, what are you going to do? Because you always talked about when the New World Order came in and when the U.N. did this​, you were going to go out and shoot folks in blue helmets. They don’t wear blue helmets. They show up in black uniforms and burn down your local courthouse and overthrow your government, run your life,” Jones said. “And once they get control of your police, those officers are programmed robots now, they’ll follow orders to come after you.”

Jones told viewers not to “have a civil war with the cops, even if they’re captured and cowards and bad people, some of them,” but rather to wage their war against academics and “the establishment perverts and pedophiles that run it.”

“If you’re running a war, you kill high-value targets, and that means the leadership of the New World Order,” Jones said.

Jones told his listeners that they need to mentally prepare themselves to die for the cause.

“I don’t say that to act tough. As men, we have to decide we’re dead already. It’s easy. You’ll never be freer to the point you’re ready to die. Just get over it. It’s not a big deal,” Jones said. “The enemy is not the loser meth-head playing video games that is told by the media and given $100 per day to go out and do this. They’re not the target. You do nothing killing them​, and I don’t want you to kill anybody right now. But I want you to understand where they’ve taken us and what they’ve done and that every single globalist New World Order operative at an executive level is an enemy combatant of humanity.”

“Now is not the time,” Jones said. “You’ll know the time.”

In 2015, then-candidate Donald Trump appeared on Infowars with Jones and told the far-right radio host that his “reputation is amazing.”

“I will not let you down. You will be very, very impressed, I hope,” Trump said to Jones. “I think we’ll be speaking a lot​, but you’ll be looking to me in a year or two years, let’s give me a little bit of time to run things, but a year into office​, you’ll be saying, ‘Wow, I remember that interview, he said he was going to do it​, and he did a great job.’”