‘We Are Babylon’: Dozens of Members of Congress Join Religious-Right Prayer Service to Repent for the United States

Dozens of members of Congress joined an audience of religious-right activists and Christian nationalists at the Museum of the Bible this morning for a “National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance.”

Sponsored by various religious-right groups such as the American Family Association, Liberty Counsel, the Alliance Defending Freedom, and the Pacific Justice Institute, the prayer gathering was emceed by right-wing activists Jim Garlow of Well Versed, who is associated with the dominionist New Apostolic Reformation, and Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council. Both Garlow and Perkins were active promoters of former President Donald Trump’s stolen election lies, with Perkins and FRC actively working to overturn the election results via pressure on state legislators, members of Congress, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The two-and-a-half-hour event consisted of a steady stream of penitents offering prayers on behalf of this nation covering everything from reproductive choice and marriage equality to foreign policy and the media.

The tenor of the prayer service was well encapsulated by pastor Andrew Brunson, who became a right-wing celebrity after he was freed from detention in Turkey during the Trump administration. Brunson used his prayer to warn that the United States will soon face the judgment of God for having become “the primary corrupter of the world” by supporting LGBTQ rights.

“The Bible draws a picture of Babylon as the wealthiest, most powerful city-empire of its time; a nation that sets itself against God and uses its power and wealth to lead other peoples into immorality,” Brunson said. “This is us. We are Babylon. The United States is the Babylon of this generation.”

Right-wing pastor Andrew Brunson blasted the United States as “the primary corrupter of the world” during today’s National Gathering for Prayer & Repentance, griping that “our government and corporations increasingly march under the rainbow flag.” pic.twitter.com/Wbu8LGv8f7 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 1, 2023

Brunson was followed by a panel featuring “ex-gay” activists who begged God to cleanse the nation of “the sins of homosexuality, lesbianism, bisexuality, and sex confusion,” who were then followed by multiple members of Congress, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and dozens of members of Congress joined hundreds of Christian nationalists and religious-right activists at the Museum of the Bible this morning for a “National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance” this morning. pic.twitter.com/S9wwqKwErs — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 1, 2023

Rep. Diana Harshbarger was among the members of Congress who participated in the event, praying that God will “put godly people in places of authority” and “remove people that are ungodly from places of authority. Put them out to pasture.”

“We are the remnant, the people who stand in the place at such a time as this, God, to do your will,” Harshbarger declared. “We’re the only thing that stands between prosperity and destruction.”

Rep. Diana Harshbarger prayed during this morning’s “National Gathering for Prayer & Repentance” that God will “put godly people in places of authority” and “remove people that are ungodly from places of authority. Put them out to pasture.” pic.twitter.com/WVTK50axRU — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 1, 2023

Rep. Randy Weber wept over marriage equality and reproductive choice during his prayer.

“Father, we think we’re so smart, but please forgive us,” he lamented. “Please, please put America back on the right path to worshiping you.”

Rep. Randy Weber wept over marriage equality and reproductive choice during today’s National Gathering for Prayer & Repentance: “Father, we think we’re so smart, but please forgive us. Please, please put America back on the right path to worshiping you.” pic.twitter.com/22CSE3pjSA — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 1, 2023

Rep. Mary Miller asserted that this nation has “lost our way because we have rejected you as Creator, Lord, and Savior.”

“We are adrift and foolish, calling evil good and good evil,” she proclaimed. “And we are bankrupt, morally and financially.”

Rep. Mary Miller lamented during today’s National Gathering for Prayer & Repentance that “we have lost our way because we have rejected you as Creator, Lord, and Savior. Now we are adrift and foolish, calling evil good and good evil. And we are bankrupt, morally and financially.” pic.twitter.com/E8ODdOrojx — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 1, 2023

In all, more than a dozen members of Congress prayed during the event, including Reps. Steve Scalise, Rick Allen, Brian Babin, Michael Cloud, Robert Aderholt, Tracey Mann, Burgess Owens, Gary Palmer, Michelle Steel, Warren Davidson, Brandon Williams, Dan Bishop, Nathaniel Moran, and Mike Johnson.

Following their prayers, the members of Congress gathered around the stage where they were collectively prayed over by Tony Perkins and the audience.

“I speak a blessing upon these, your leaders, and I ask you to strengthen them and encourage them and to increase their number,” Perkins said. “And Father, I pray that we might be at a turning point in this nation of once again embracing you.”

Several members of Congress gathered during today’s National Gathering for Prayer & Repentance so that they could be prayed over by Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council. pic.twitter.com/CRUYsZv5nz — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 1, 2023

In spite of their claims, the participants in this prayer gathering do not speak for all American Christians, as majorities of Christian groups other than white evangelicals support marriage equality, and believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases, and many Christians oppose the claims and goals of Christian nationalists.