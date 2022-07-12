US Senate Candidate Kelly Tshibaka Says God is Sending Her Into Government to ‘Rule’ and ‘Subdue’

Kelly Tshibaka, a Trump-endorsed candidate who is seeking to unseat Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Alaska’s Republican primary, spoke in May at North Kenai Chapel in Kenai, Alaska, in May, where she declared that “God created government” and that she has been “sent to the harvest field of government.”

During her remarks, Tshibaka warned that Christians are failing God if they are not working to actively influence government and politics.

God is so involved in government, Tshibaka claimed, that he is responsible for creating the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Do you know who created government?” Tshibaka asked rhetorically. “Here it is: Genesis 1:28. You got to know your Bible. It’s a story. If you read it the way I read it, it’s the best book ever. ‘Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth, and subdue it; and rule over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the sky and over every living thing that moves on the Earth.'”

“‘Subdue’ and ‘rule’ are government words,” she added. “What are we ruling and subduing over? The fish, the birds, and every living thing. Guys, in government, what department is that? God created the Department of Fish and Wildlife Services! I didn’t make it up! It’s right there!”

“God created government,” Tshibaka continued. “So, I got sent to the harvest field of government. … Isaiah 9:6: ‘Unto us a child will be born, unto us a son will be given,’ and what? ‘The government will rest on his shoulders.’ Well, guys, again, where is God today? Is he in Jerusalem? In a temple? Where are his shoulders? His shoulders are your shoulders. So, if the government rests on his shoulders and we are not in government, helping government, influencing government, if we abdicate government and politics, are we living out Genesis 1 and Isaiah 9? No. So, we’ve got to put this into practice.”