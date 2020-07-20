Trump Campaign Staffer’s History as Far-Right Blogger, Examined

Sonny Joy Nelson worked at the far-right blog Big League Politics before joining President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign last year, where she currently serves as associate director of strategic communications. While working for the site, Nelson ​pushed far-right culture war talking points, claiming that white men are one of the “largest groups” discriminated against in the United States and that restorative racial justice actions create a “never-ending cycle of oppression against the white man.”

The campaign’s choice to hire a staffer from a far-right publication and place her into a position of influence may offer additional insights into its priorities as the 2020 election nears. Trump’s operation has doubled down on incendiary culture war issues​, fanning the flames of racial division in hopes of energizing ​it​s​ supporters, even though ​doing so has reportedly unnerved some of the president’s Republican allies in Congress, who fear such divisive rhetoric will usher them out of power.

Nelson’s prior employer, Big League Politics, is a far-right, pro-Trump news blog founded by a handful of former Breitbart News staffers who thought Breitbart News, ​described ​by former chairman Steve Bannon as the “platform for the alt-right​,” was too mainstream, Mother Jones reports. The site was later purchased by political consultants Noel Fritsch and Reilly O’Neal, who used the site to advance ​​the congressional campaigns of Corey Stewart, a neo-Confederate sympathizer with ties to white nationalists, and Roy Moore, a far-right politician extreme enough to have his own Southern Poverty Law Center profile. The outlet has pushed the campaigns of additional far-right candidates including Paul Nehlen, whom the site continued to publish fawning articles about even after Nehlen’s white supremacist ideology became evident, and a leading member of the Proud Boys​ hate group, Luke Rohlfing, is among the site’s former staff. Big League Politics has also trafficked in conspiracy theories about the unsolved murder of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich.

Nelson left Big League Politics for the Trump campaign near the beginning of April 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile, and currently works under Marc Lotter, the campaign’s director of strategic communications. In a press release announcing Lotter’s hire last year, the office of strategic communications was described as responsible for coordinating Trump surrogates in media appearances.

Since taking on a role in the Trump campaign, Nelson has been photographed mingling with prominent right-wing media figures and meeting high profile political figures like Attorney General William Barr. Conservative power couple Mercedes Schlapp, a Trump campaign senior adviser, and Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union lobbying group, hosted Nelson at their 2019 Christmas party, where Nelson grabbed a photo with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Trump’s online campaign merchandise shop displays several images of Nelson​ modeling Trump-branded hoodies, jackets, t-shirts, and a Christmas sweater. Nelson announced in May 2019 that she had joined Turning Point USA’s ambassador program, but it is unclear if she is still a part of the program. TPUSA did not respond to request for comment.

​Nelson’s byline on Big League Politics first appeared on an Aug. 7, 2018​,​ article accompanied by a video of Nelson arguing against gun control proposals. On the same day, Nelson tweeted: “Group most under attack in today’s society: white, Christian males.” Nelson’s second video, published 10 days later, attacked​ the concept of white privilege, the societal advantage white people experience as a result of being seen as the norm in the United States. Nelson asserted to the Big League Politics audience that the opposite is in fact true.

“In our society right now, white males are one of the largest groups being discriminated against,” Nelson said.

Nelson argued that discussions about white privilege “significantly increased racial tension” and that the concept of white privilege “has become an excuse to which minorities can blame their situation on.” She claimed the idea of white privilege was itself racist and argued that affirmative action programs on college campuses should be abolished because they are racist against white students.

“Being that there’s no affirmative action in favor of Caucasians makes it racist,” Nelson said. “Unpopular opinion here: ​Racism toward white people is still racism.”

She later added, “The argument that because minorities were mistreated in the past that they deserve special treatment now just places us in a never-ending cycle of oppression against the white man.”

Nelson covered events like the 2019 Conservative Political Action Conference for Big League Politics alongside co-workers who would later emerge as micro-influencers ​in far-right politics. At Big League Politics’ CPAC 2019 booth, Nelson photographed herself with her then-coworkers Tom Pappert and Pete D’Abrosca. Pappert went on to create National File, a website closely affiliated with Alex Jones’ far-right conspiracy theory outlet Infowars, and D’Abrosca launched a congressional campaign built on an extreme anti-immigrant platform, but he failed to complete necessary steps to appear on the ballot. It is unknown whether Nelson maintains contact with either D’Abrosca and Pappert.