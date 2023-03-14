Trump Adviser Kash Patel’s ‘Charity’ Raises Cash for Jan. 6 Defendants

Kash Patel, a former Trump administration official and current adviser to the former president, is raising funds through his Fight With Kash Foundation to help “peaceful” Jan. 6 defendants “stand up against the Deep State.”

Patel’s March 13 email puts a Tucker Carlson-like spin on the Capitol insurrection, claiming that the “government and fake news media are lying” about Jan. 6, 2021 being a “deadly insurrection” when “most of the protestors were peaceful.” The email urges people to donate to Patel’s “new America First organization.”

Just last week, ABC News reported on questions that have been raised about Patel’s “charity” and highlighted some of its activities, including providing thousands of dollars to suspended and former FBI officials who are now working with House Republicans, promoting Patel’s books, and funding defamation lawsuits filed by Trump loyalists. Fight with Kash was also listed as a sponsor of this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference.

Patel is so close to Trump insider and political dirty trickster Roger Stone that Stone reportedly named his dog Kash. In February, Patel joined a cavalcade of far-right figures, including Michael Flynn, Jack Posobiec, Laura Loomer, and Jackson Lahmeyer in a Stone-hosted event billed as an “America First Response” to President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address.

Last year, Media Matters reported that Patel had promoted a strategy to grow Trump’s Truth Social social media platform by appealing to QAnon conspiracy theorists. Patel’s willingness to use such tactics are likely to be rewarded by Trump should he win reelection; ABC News noted that if Trump were to return to the White House, Patel could end up as U.S. Attorney General or CIA director.