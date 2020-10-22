Sean Feucht Says God ‘Ordained’ His DC Rally to Fall Day Before Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Vote

Right-wing musician-politician Sean Feucht, who is planning a “worship protest” on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. , Sunday, exulted in Tuesday’s announcement that the Senate will vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court Monday.

“YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP,” he posted on Twitter. “Only God could have ordained #LetUsWorship on the National Mall the night before this vote.”

“GOD HAS SURELY ORDAINED THIS DAY!!! His hand is all over it!” Feucht wrote on Facebook.

Feucht’s mentor, dominionist Lou Engle, has declared that Barrett is anointed by God to end abortion in America.

Feucht’s D.C. event is part of a tour of largely mask-less potential superspreader gatherings he has been hosting across the country as COVID-19 infections spike.

Feucht started his political mobilization group Hold the Line after the failure of his run for Congress earlier this year.