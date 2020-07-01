Samuel Rodriguez Says Democrats Are ‘Hostile to Our Christian Worldview in Every Sense of the Word’

Despite the fact that he is and always has been a blatantly partisan religious-right activist, Samuel Rodriguez has for years presented himself as an independent Christian activist who does not align himself with either the Republican Party or the Democratic Party.

Rodriguez, who is the president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, likes to claim that he doesn’t serve the agenda of the donkey (the Democrats) or the elephant (the Republicans) but strictly “the Lamb’s agenda” (Jesus). However, his recent appearance on an “Evangelicals for Trump” livestream, where he repeatedly attacked the Democratic Party, exposes that claim as nothing more than a self-serving charade.

Joining Trump spiritual advisers Paula White and Johnny Moore for a discussion hosted by John Pence, a nephew of Vice President Mike Pence, Rodriguez repeatedly used his time to attack the Democratic Party as a dire threat to the rights and freedoms of American Christians.

“It’s an anti-Christian element hijacking the Democratic Party,” he said. “It’s hostile to our Christian worldview in every sense of the word. The silence of Joe Biden, that silence right now makes him complicit, de facto affirming the actions that run against our Judeo-Christian value system.”

“The Democratic Party has left the reservation of common sense and right now has great issues with faith,” Rodriguez added. “How in the world do they want people of color to vote for a party that is anti their faith? If your Christianity is the most important thing in your life, dare ye not press the lever for a party that is anti your faith, your pro-life agenda, your pro-religious liberty agenda, and your agenda of biblical justice that will fulfill the dream of Martin Luther King Jr.”

“Don’t tell me it’s just politics. Policies matter. And if you have issues with the personality, look at the policies. For crying out loud, by your fruit you shall be known,” he continued. “It’s about my children and my children’s children. Silence is not an option. Today’s complacency is tomorrow’s captivity. We are what we tolerate, and there is no such animal as comfortable Christianity. This November, vote life, religious liberty, vote biblical justice in the name of Jesus. Let’s change America. Let’s go change the world.”